Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,678,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 17.14% of Seaport Global Acquisition worth $26,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGAM opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

