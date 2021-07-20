Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will earn $8.20 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.34. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $1,068,280.00. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,560 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $53,968,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,447.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 499,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 479,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

