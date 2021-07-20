Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Seer accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 8.90% of Seer worth $261,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Seer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,667 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Seer by 77.3% in the first quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seer by 1,914.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seer by 13.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at $42,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Seer news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Seer, Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -12.71.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

