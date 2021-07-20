Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Up 3.2%

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $39.07. 701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 763,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Select Medical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,233 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Select Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Select Medical by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 55.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.