SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLQT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SelectQuote by 52.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.09. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

