Selfkey One Day Volume Reaches $8.39 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $25.70 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

