Senex Energy (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF)’s share price dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 2,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

