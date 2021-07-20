Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ST opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.
In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.
