Sensata Technologies (ST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sensata Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ST opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

