Sentinel Chain Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $180,791.51 and approximately $11,124.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

