Sentivate (SNTVT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $189,951.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and $189,951.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012658 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.97 or 0.00757466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,578,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

