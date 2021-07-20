Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 3,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.
The company has a market cap of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
