Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 3,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

The company has a market cap of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 37.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

