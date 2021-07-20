Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Down 4.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 116,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,414,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.
The firm has a market cap of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.
