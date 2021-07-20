Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Down 4.1%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 116,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,414,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $660.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

