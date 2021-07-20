Sether (SETH) Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Sether has a total market capitalization of $447,621.44 and $807.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sether has traded 34.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013060 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.80 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

