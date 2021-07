Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) Trading Down 2.1%

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 3,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 531,210 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.