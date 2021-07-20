Shadows Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Shadows has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $345,771.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012939 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.55 or 0.00762781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

