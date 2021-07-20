Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.58

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.2223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 4.21%.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

