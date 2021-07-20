Shard Market Cap Tops $2.69 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Shard has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and $5,640.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

