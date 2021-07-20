SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHSP shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.86. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the first quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

