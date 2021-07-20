Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.63 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $169.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $244.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $246.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $270.80 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $274.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 48.16% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last 90 days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEN stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

