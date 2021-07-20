Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) Shares Up 2%

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOF) shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.05. 1,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGIOF)

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

