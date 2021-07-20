Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Declines By 27.8%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 246,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 147.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.31. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.14%.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

