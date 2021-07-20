Short Interest in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Grows By 23.6%

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,150,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,160,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.98.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 155,394 shares of company stock valued at $300,113. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.