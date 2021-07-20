Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Drops By 27.1%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $465.12 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.