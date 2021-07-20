Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Drops By 27.1%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NYSE:BEDU traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $465.12 million, a PE ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 0.93. Bright Scholar Education has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.78.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $124.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
