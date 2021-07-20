Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rises By 23.1%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $11.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $389.83. The company had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.19. Cintas has a twelve month low of $276.71 and a twelve month high of $392.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

