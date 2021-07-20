Short Interest in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Grows By 22.9%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.74. 8,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,178. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.