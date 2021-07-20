Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Grows By 23.9%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 632,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 510,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 372,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $187.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.05. Diageo has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,642,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Diageo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

