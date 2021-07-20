Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Grows By 20.4%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the June 15th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DYNT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 505,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,443. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dynatronics by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 234,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dynatronics by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

