Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Grows By 20.2%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

NASDAQ EFSC traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. 402,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,601. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

