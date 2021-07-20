Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Expands By 21.7%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FinVolution Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31.
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.