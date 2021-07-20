Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Grows By 22.1%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

FBNC traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. 2,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,793,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

