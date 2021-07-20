Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Drops By 28.2%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.24. 71,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,024. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.65. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 113,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares during the period.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.