Short Interest in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Increases By 19.3%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 41,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 17.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genius Brands International by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,163 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International in the first quarter worth about $2,274,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Genius Brands International by 292.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 731,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 545,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Brands International by 23.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 429,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genius Brands International by 2,321.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 393,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. 8,639,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,840,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76. Genius Brands International has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative net margin of 14,702.37% and a negative return on equity of 86.89%.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

