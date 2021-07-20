Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Grows By 22.7%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.