Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Increases By 23.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 403.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%.
About Greenpro Capital
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
