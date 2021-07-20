Short Interest in Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Increases By 23.2%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:GRNQ opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27. Greenpro Capital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 403.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greenpro Capital by 737.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 131,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Greenpro Capital during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.