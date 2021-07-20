Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 21.7%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 838,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 764,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 711,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,381. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.1084 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 43.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

