Short Interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expands By 21.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HIBB stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.05. 386,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $98.35.
Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.
HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
