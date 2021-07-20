Short Interest in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expands By 21.9%

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 14.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HIBB stock traded up $5.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.05. 386,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

