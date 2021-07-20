Short Interest in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Expands By 19.4%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

