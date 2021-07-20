Short Interest in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Increases By 21.7%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITCB traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $3.95. 30,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,041. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a negative net margin of 44.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

