Short Interest in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Drops By 26.2%

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 13,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 2,316,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,678. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 3,186 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $203,521.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,692. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,590,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after acquiring an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after acquiring an additional 644,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.