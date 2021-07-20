Short Interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) Increases By 21.5%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 478,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 393,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOXC stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.98. 14,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,872. Moxian has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27.

Get Moxian alerts:

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Moxian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Moxian in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moxian by 13.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moxian in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Moxian in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.