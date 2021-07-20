Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Declines By 27.8%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 461,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 119,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

MYE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 136,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $741.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $53,525.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

