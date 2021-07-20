Short Interest in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Rises By 23.0%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 434,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,349.0 days.

Shares of NDGPF stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.19.

Get Nine Dragons Paper alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NDGPF. Citigroup raised shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, raised shares of Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.