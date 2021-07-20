Short Interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Expands By 23.5%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on OLMA. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

OLMA opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.63. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,102,136 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $156,059.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $1,987,840. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 656,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

