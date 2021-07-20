Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Grows By 23.4%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PGRE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 573.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 247,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
