Short Interest in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Grows By 23.4%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PGRE opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 83,435 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 573.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 247,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.