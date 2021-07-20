Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Expands By 21.0%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ STTK opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STTK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $142,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.