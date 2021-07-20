Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Expands By 21.5%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 272,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

