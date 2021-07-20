Short Interest in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Expands By 21.5%

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
TSLX has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 272,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,070. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.