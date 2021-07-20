Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Increases By 22.8%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 996,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. 34,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,209. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

