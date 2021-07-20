Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Declines By 27.8%

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 179.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 37,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,887. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

