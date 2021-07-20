Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declines By 26.4%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 514,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 699,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.15.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

