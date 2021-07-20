Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Decreases By 27.6%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 944,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.
Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.36.
About Treasury Wine Estates
