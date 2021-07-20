Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Decreases By 27.6%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 944,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of TSRYF stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

